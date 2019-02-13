Jumping for jewels with Hamilton & Inches

Last Thursday evening was filled with sparkles, bubbles and delicate nibbles.

I was lucky enough to be invited to Hamilton & Inches 2019 Designer Showcase.

Gathered in the jeweller’s beautiful George Street store, designers from across the globe were there to introduce some truly unique pieces and share the stories behind their brands with curious customers.

The brands in attendance were Georg Jensen from Denmark, Annouska from London, Marla Aaron from New York and Charlotte Chesnais from Paris.

Guests were treated to an array of delicious cocktails and champagne served up by blue blazer clad event staff from Splendid, all while listening to the wonderful sound of cellist Atzi Muramatsu.

The canapés were elegant little bites that almost looked too pretty to eat (almost being the operative word there).

There was also the opportunity to win a piece from the designer’s collections in a purple box competition. Upon entry each guest received a little purple present with a note inside revealing exclusive discounts, and for one lucky winner, a piece of jewellery.

All in all it was an evening of sophisticated glamour, a welcome change for a Thursday.

87 George St

Edinburgh

EH2 3EY

0131 225 4898