I have always been a fan of the vampire genre, but this is a first for me: a tale of blood sucking horror set in the Highlands of Scotland.

Despite the odd juxtaposition of genres, this is an enjoyable tale that I found difficult to put down.

The lead character, Mark Campbell is well developed and believably flawed while the story line is suitably spooky.

Shot Through The Heart, by Edwin James, self-published, £8.99.