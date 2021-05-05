Weaving fact and fiction to create a thrilling read

Delving more into historical fiction, The King’s Beast: A Mystery of the American Revolution weaves facts and fiction seamlessly.

We journey across the Atlantic with Duncan McCallum as he is tasked with retrieving and protecting ancient bones unearthed in America, while mystery and murder ensue all round him.

Beautifully immersive, Eliot Pattison has a way of bringing the landscapes to life through his words

The King’s Beast: A Mystery of the American Revolution by Eliot Pattison, published by Counterpoint Press, £12.99.