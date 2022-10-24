Tobermory Book Festival sets sail on Friday

BROADCASTER Sally Magnusson tops the bill at this year’s Tobermory Book Festival, which begins on Friday on Mull.

Food and travel writer Ghillie Basan – who shared recipes in February’s Scottish Field magazine – will host a dinner on the opening night.

Fellow foodies Ailidh Forlan and Sally MacColl will also discuss their work over lunch.

Mull’s natural history and the story of its people will be explored by Stephen Littlewood and Martin Jones, while Diana Ambache will re-tell the story of Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn’s trip to Mull and Staffa, which inspired the composer’s Hebrides Overture.

Hugh Andrew, one of the organisers, said “After two years away, we are very excited to bring back the Tobermory Book Festival with a programme packed with superb speakers.

“Whether you’re a resident or a visitor to Mull, there is something for everyone as we explore not only the wildlife, landscape, and people of our island, but the traditions, community, and history of Scotland’s Highlands and islands, and enjoy some of the very best flavours and foods the region can offer.

“Come and join us in Scotland’s most beautiful small town.”

