These Tiny Tales are packed full of character and charm

This book of Tiny Tales is easy to read, charismatic and charming.

It convincingly demonstrates that length is by no means essential for a captivating read.

The abundance of tales are collated into sections; from ‘kindness’ to ‘meeting in lifts’, and this is topped off with an ‘Amuse-Bouche’ which humorously compliments each collection.

The same light-hearted, playful tone is consistent throughout the 30 stories, yet the variety and individuality of each tale pays testament to McCall Smith’s creative abilities.

Each character’s personality is developed thoroughly despite the brevity of their stories, and each is inspiring in their own manner.

Iain McIntosh intricately illustrates each ‘Amuse-Bouche’ and Celtic influences of swirling circles in ‘The Saints’ bolsters the book’s Scottish ties.

The highlight of this delightful book is the diverse snippets of characters in each tale, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Tiny Tales, by Alexander McCall Smith, illustrated by Iain McIntosh, published by Polygon, £9.99.