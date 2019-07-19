The tragic story of a Scots soldier – in his own words

So many Scottish families have their own stories from World Wars I and II.

This is the biography of Charles Grant Tennant, a pacifist who joined the Army at the outbreak of the Great War and died in May 1915.

Cumbrae-based Fergus Boyle has assembled a fascinating first-hand account of the life of his great-uncle, using his diary and the accounts of other family members from their journals.

A fascinating and emotive read, looking at the devastating effects of war on a family.

Chum: A Memoir, by Fergus D Boyle, Amazon, £11.99.