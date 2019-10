The Land of Lost Content is a personal account of Sureshini Sanders’ life.

It details her triumphs and struggles as her family came to Scotland to start a new life, escaping the civil war in Sri Lanka.

This true story explores love of country and people as, amid heart-rending stories, Sanders talks about the cultural challenges her family faced in the 1960s.

The Land of Lost Content, by Sureshini Sanders, published by Vertebrate, £8.99.