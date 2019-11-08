The rise and sad fall of the Strathtay Bus Group
Strathtay Scottish Buses by David Devoy is an interesting tale of expansion, contraction, and ultimately the oblivion of the group.
Strathtay Scottish was a product of the state-owned Scottish Bus Group’s attempts to prepare for deregulation and possible privatisation in the mid-1980s. Eventually, after being taken over by several different entities which culminated in the Stagecoach takeover, Strathtay Scottish Buses were no more.
For bus enthusiasts this is the ideal read with a multitude of previously unpublished images.
Strathtay Scottish Buses, by David Devoy, published by Amberley, £14.99.