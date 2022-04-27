The perfect guide to the outdoors – by an expert

Anna Fleming, a qualified mountain leader who has worked for the Cairngorms National Park Authority, leads the way on epic rock climbing adventures.

She travels through the Peak District, Yorkshire, Cairngorms, Wales and beyond.

Having gone from a novice to an expert rock-jock, Fleming shares the highest highs and lowest lows that each climb has brought her.

But it is her profound connection to the land and the lessons these climbs have taught her that make this a powerfully personal account.

Time on Rock: A Climber’s Route into the Mountains, by Anna Fleming, published by Canongate Books, £16.99.