The perfect companion for munro baggers

Following on from his 1995 book The Munro Phenomenon, Andrew Dempster has written this updated tale of the mountains for a new generation of baggers.

In doing so he brings to light the latest achievements in climbing them all and looks back to discover a little-known man who was a key player in the creation of Hugh Munro’s tabling of the highest mountains in Scotland.

If you’re looking for a mountain guide then look elsewhere, but if you’re addicted to the spirit of bagging this is an essential read.

The Munros: A History, by Andrew Dempster, published by Luath Press, £11.99.