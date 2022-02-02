BBC Scotland launches new radio show for Six Nations

BBC Radio Scotland will be serving up an early treat for rugby fans with a new breakfast show during the Six Nations.

Presented by Laura McGhie, Andy Burke with Tom English, the team will set the scene and start building the excitement from 10am until midday every Saturday morning of the tournament.

The banter and friendly rivalry kicks off in front of a live audience hours before the big match kick-off.

The Rugby Breakfast Show follows on from the success of last year’s Euros Breakfast Show and will be available on 810 MW and on the BBC Scotland Sport website.

The show will be coming from the grassroots of the game and will decamp to the social clubs of local rugby teams in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin.

There’ll be a different comedian on every week and one of Scotland’s most popular comics and former rugby player Susie McCabe joins the team for the first show, getting the laughs in and giving her take on the big match.

There’s also live music on every show. Already lined up are up-and-coming Edinburgh three piece The Vistas, acclaimed Welsh singer songwriter Otto and Scottish singing sensation Brooke Combe.

Tom English has been secured on a loan deal from the station’s Football Breakfast Show and brings his Shot at Glory – 90 seconds of sheer hell that pits the sports guests against each other in a test of their rugby knowledge.

Guests lined up include John Barclay, Brian Moore, Peter Wright, Dan Lydiate, Johnny Beattie and Ryan Wilson.