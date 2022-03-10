The intriguing stories of an Edinburgh landmark

Calton Hill: Journeys and Evocations is an interesting collection of history and folklore on one of Edinburgh’s most famous landmarks.

Told by means of prose, poetry, photography and history, this is not a guide book for the casual tourist.

There are plenty of images to highlight the tales, although the monochrome format is unusually dated and the lack of captions a particular bugbear.

Calton Hill: Journeys and Evocations, by Stuart McHardy and Donald Smith, published by Luath, £7.99.