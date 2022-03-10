Fringe by the Sea announces its latest acts

East Lothian arts festival Fringe by the Sea has today announced the more acts to go on sale for 2022.

This ten day festival will feature over 200 events with a strong mix of local, national and international talent across music, literature, comedy, science and nature

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle (11 August), legendary 80’s rock band Happy Mondays (13 August), folk duo Phil & Aly (8 August), and festival favourites The Manfreds (10 August) will be coming to Fringe By The Sea 2022. They will be joining Texas and Candi Staton who were announced earlier last month.

The Happy Mondays’ classic line-up will perform their classic hits such as 24 Hour Party People, Step On, Hallelujah, Loose Fit, Judge Fudge, W.F.L. and Kinky Afro, amongst many others. The Happy Mondays became the pioneers of the Madchester sound after signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late ‘80s, blending their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

The band became icons of Britain’s biggest cultural phenomenon for a generation when they crossed over into the mainstream with the release of their third album, 1990’s platinum-selling ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches’. The Happy Mondays’ reputation as one of Britain’s most influential and loved bands was recognised when they won the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2016.

Frankie Boyle will be headlining the Just the Tonic Comedy Club. Known for his shows New World Order (BBC2), Tramadol Nights (Ch4) and his best selling DVD’s and Netflix Special. Frankie has penned 3 best selling books. In 2018 Frankie wrote and presented the highly acclaimed documentary Frankie Goes To Russia for the BBC previewing the forthcoming Russian World Cup, and in 201,9 Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland.

Frankie also regularly contributes articles for the broadsheet press. He has topped the podcast charts with his of his eight volume Promethiad sequence. JTT Comedy Club compere and additional acts to be announced.

Key members of the 1960’s Manfred Mann line-up re-formed as The Manfreds in 1991 following what turned out to be a very successful and enjoyable reunion for Tom McGuinness’ 50th birthday celebration. Original Manfred Mann members Paul Jones, Mike Hugg and Tom McGuinness , and former member Mike d’Abo, are joined by Rob Townsend, formerly of Family, on drums, Marcus Cliffe on bass and Simon Currie on saxophone & flute, as the exciting new line-up of The Manfreds.

Together Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham have established themselves as the epitome of excellence in the world of traditional music. With their musical magic and quick-witted humour they will pull your emotional strings one moment and have you falling off the seat with laughter the next.

2022 is Scotland’s Year Of Stories, so Fringe By The Sea will welcome the first Storyteller in Residence – Lorna Hill who is a writer and facilitator who lives in nearby Dunbar.

The main setting for the festival is the beautiful Lodge Gardens overlooking Bass Rock, Firth of Forth and Kingdom of Fife, with other venues around town such as the chip shop and Marine North Berwick hotel hosting events. In 2022, this ten day festival will feature a strong mix of local, national and international talent across music, literature, comedy, science and nature as well as delicious food and drink from the county’s best streetfood stalls. With more than 200 separate events, Fringe By The Sea has something for everyone.

Festival director Rory Steel, said: ‘We are so pleased to have these latest acts join us in North Berwick this August. Every year our programme gets more exciting and brings more people to the festival which is great for the town and East Lothian.’

The Fringe by the Sea website www.fringebythesea.com has undergone a major refresh with more details of this year’s event listed. Further updates will be added regularly as plans evolve, and those wishing to partake – from volunteering to paid jobs and trader pitches to performing – can find out how they can get involved.