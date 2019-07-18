The general who led an incredibly military career

General Sir Ralph Abercromby led an extraordinary life – he twice served as an MP, was appointed governor of Trinidad, Commander-in-Chief of Ireland.

He was highly respected by his troops and this in-depth, absorbing read covers the French Revolutionary Wars, a critical time in Europe’s tumultuous political history.

Though it requires intense concentration, and with only a few images to portray the stories, Divall’s knowledge of the General is unrivaled. A brilliant addition to any history buff ’s bookshelves.

General Sir Ralph Abercromby and the French Revolutionary Wars 1792-1801, by Carole Divall, published by Pen & Sword Military, £25.00