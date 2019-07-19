The bravery and sacrifice of brave Scot Jane Haining

The true story of Scottish heroine Jane Haining is a truly harrowing one.

As matron of a Hungarian residential school that housed Jewish orphans, Jane protected them with all her might, refusing to flee the country in 1944 – a decision that ultimately led to her death.

Her story of self-sacrifice is portrayed by Miller meticulously and respectfully.

The book beautifully captures the Scot’s resolute drive to protect the innocence of youth in a truly abhorrent era.

Jane Haining: A Life of Love and Courage, by Mary Miller, published by Birlinn, £14.99.