Taking a look at golf in unexpected places

From the hills of Northumberland, through Border Reiver country and up to Scotland’s Highlands and Islands, the journey taken in this book explores the possibilities for playing golf in remote, beautiful and unexpected places.

This ideal golfer’s guide showcases a selection of nine-hole courses in spectacular settings in a book that is sure to go down well with golfers of all abilities.

Golf in the Wild, by Robin J Down, published by Northumbrian Light, £8.99.