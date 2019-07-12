Some exciting adventures set in the 1930s

The Gamekeeper’s Son is a real boys’ own adventure book from the heart of 1930s Morayshire.

This delightful set of mini stories recounts the upbringing of author Ron Stewart, the son of a gamekeeper, and his adventures with his father, friends and local wildlife.

With short, episodic chapters, we get an often comic account of life growing up outdoors, and the mischief and hijinks of his upbringing. A quaint and highly enjoyable read.

The Gamekeeper’s Son, by Ron Stewart, published by XLibris, £12.