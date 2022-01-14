Chris Brown uniquely retells the captivating story of William Wallace’s life.

William Wallace of Elderslie, younger son of a country knight, came to fame through his active opposition to the aggressive imperialism of England’s King Edward I.

From political and social obscurity he seized control of the reins of government and became the first leader of his people in a war of liberation against a far larger and richer enemy England that would last for more than sixty years. With little or no experience in the business of government or of war, William Wallace was able to achieve command, but proved unable to retain it in the face of battlefield defeat.

This second edition biography attempts to separate the myths from the medieval truths.

The book takes a look at how Scotland’s greatest hero defeated all odds by gaining command of his people, but subsequently lost this control in the face of defeat on the battlefield.

William Wallace: The Man and the Myth, by Chris Brown, published by The History Press, £9.99.