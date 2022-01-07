Secrets and scandals in a fascinating biography

Lady Jane Douglas was the sister of the Duke of Douglas, the richest man in Scotland.

When she reportedly gave birth to her first children (twins) at the ripe old age of 49 in a back room in Paris, questions were asked as to the whether a legitimate heir to the family fortune had been born or if the babies had been bought from French peasants.

Taking a closer look at the trials and scandal that ensued, Sabbagh uncovers unpublished documents that take the reader closer to the truth than ever before.

A fascinating biography and story filled with outrageous characters and cover ups.

The Trials of Lady Jane Douglas, by Karl Sabbagh, published by Skyscraper Publications, £16.99.