Scotland’s chocolate features in new guidebook

When asked about Britain’s chocolate output, you would be forgiven if you immediately thought of chocolate bars wrapped in iconic purple packaging, the compulsory Christmas selection boxes, or the legendary chocolate orange.

However, Andrew Baker’s ‘A Chocolate Lover’s Guide to Britain’ reveals that the British chocolate industry is so much more than these much-loved, mass produced brands.

‘From Bean to Bar’ is a real chocolate lover’s dream. It tells the story of the people and places that have turned Britain into a world leader in artisan chocolate making. Throughout the book, international chocolate judge Andrew Baker explores the nation’s best chocolate hotspots and talks to the bean-to-bar makers who are creating some of the world’s most highly revered and award-winning chocolate creations.

From Iain Burnett’s painstaking dedication to crafting truffle perfection in the Scottish Highlands, to Willie Harcourt-Cooze’s revolutionary chocolate factory in Cornwall, Baker’s guide is packed full of facts about Britain’s chocolate history, practical advice on where to find these chocolatiers, how to become a bean-to-bar maker yourself, as well as information on how to get involved in one of the UK’s most exciting culinary trends.

A fun, knowledgeable and wonderfully illustrated book ideal for chocolate lovers everywhere.

From Bean to Bar: A Chocolate Lover’s Guide to Britain, AA publishing, £15.99.