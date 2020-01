Telford began as a young apprentice to a stonemason and by the end of his years was called ‘The Collosus of Roads’.

He was unquestionably one of Britain’s finest engineers.

This book recounts the history of one of the Industrial Revolution’s heroes, highlighting the work and life of a man of culture who remembered his roots.

Thomas Telford: Master Builder of Roads and Canals, by Anthony Burton, published by Pen & Sword, £19.99