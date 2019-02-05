Rapper turned writer set for book festival event

Organisers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival have announced a special event next month.

On Saturday 9 March, American author Angie Thomas presenting her much-anticipated follow-up to her bestselling novel The Hate U Give.

The rapper-turned-writer’s incendiary novel about state violence against African Americans, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, sold millions worldwide and was a number one bestseller on both sides of the Atlantic.

It scooped a bevy of awards and was adapted into a stunning film in late 2018. Now Angie is back with an even more personal story and the Book Festival is bringing her to Edinburgh in an exclusive Scottish appearance to share it with her fans.

Janet Smyth, programme director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: ‘If The Hate U Give helped you find your voice, now it’s time to make some noise!

‘We are so excited to welcome Angie to Edinburgh where we know that legions of her fans will be queuing up to hear her speak of her own experiences. While she is an exciting and inspiring author for young adults, her appeal reaches across the generations.’

Angie Thomas’s much-anticipated new novel is On the Come Up, which follows Bri, the teenage daughter of an underground hip hop legend who was gunned down before he made it big. Bri’s sights are set on being rap’s next superstar, but these dreams are threatened when her mum loses her job and poverty comes to clip Bri’s wings. When desire turns to desperation, what is Bri willing to become in order to salvage her dream and help her family?

Join this inspiring new star of fiction as she sits down to chat with feminist poet Nadine Aisha Jassat, whose writing was featured in 2017’s hugely popular Nasty Women anthology. Angie will share her own experiences as a teen rapper, the power of hip hop and the plight of child poverty in America, revealing just how a far a dream has taken her. Audience members will get the chance to ask their own questions and Angie will be signing copies of her books after the event.

In Conversation with Angie Thomas will take place on Saturday 9 March at the Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre (George Square, Edinburgh) at 2pm and is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The event is recommended for ages 13+ and tickets (£8/£6) are now on sale from www.edbookfest.co.uk.