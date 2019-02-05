Variety takes to the stage with Allan Stewart

Scottish showbiz veteran Allan Stewart is back later this month for another Big Big Variety Show.

Promising the best in entertainment and the biggest laughs at the King’s Theatre, Edinburgh, the enduring appeal of variety is captured in a line-up that includes the digitally enhanced magic of Britain’s Got Talent finalist Mandy Muden, the hilarious musical comedy of Kev Orkian, the big, big sound of Scotland’s top rock choir Soul Nation Choir and more tales from behind the mic from BBC broadcaster and panto villain, Grant Stott.

The stellar line-up is completed with the star compere and host Allan Stewart performing some show-stopping show-tunes with the full Andy Pickering Orchestra.

Allan said: ‘I wanted to find the best possible acts that would give it, right across the board, that variety feel.’

Born in Glasgow in 1950, Allan Stewart is a veteran of the Scottish stage. Destined for a life in showbiz since Santa brought him a drum-kit (in instalments), Allan as a guitar-playing pop singer was touring clubs and winning competitions at the Barrowlands by the age of ten.

When the working men’s clubs died, Stewart took to variety, introduced impersonations to his act and a successful career in television beckoned.

An unapologetic perfectionist, Allan has spent a large part of his long career on the King’s Theatre Edinburgh stage, both in variety and as the theatre’s beloved panto dame, Aunty May.

His first variety shows at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh began in 1974 to a rapturous response that returned when variety, backed by the success of TV talent shows, came back into fashion in the 21st century.