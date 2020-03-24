Politics, myths and Scottish independence

Bannockburns is an intelligently written and rigorously researched book revealing how much the political is entwined with the literary imagination.

Crawford uses Scotland’s myths and stories to shed light upon the romance behind the nation’s bid for independence.

The 2014 Referendum, Crawford points out, coincided ‘mischievously’ with the 700th anniversary of the Scots victory at Bannockburn.

His title aptly conveys his argument that the battle of Bannockburn in 1314 was not just one single occurence but has been re-envisioned by writers throughout Scottish literary history to help ignite enthusiasm for Scottish independence.

This comprehensive and dense work examines texts from eight centuries ranging from medieval epics, to ‘Braveheart’, to contemporary dramatists such as Liz Lochhead.

A challenging, insightful read and an important contribution to political arguments about the Scottish nation.

Bannockburns, by Robert Crawford, published by Edinburgh University Press, £19.99.