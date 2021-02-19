Poetry and photos from the Hebrides

The Spirit of the Hebrides combines poetry and photography to explore the land and seascapes of the islands in all seasons and weathers.

It does this whilst paying homage to the Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean.

This is a lovely book that will bring an instant sense of tranquility every time you decide to delve into it.

I can’t help but think that some of the pictures could benefit from being in colour. My favourite poem is Sonnet in Snow.

The Spirit of the Hebrides, by Alastair Jackson and Kenneth Steven, published by St Andrew Press, £10.99.