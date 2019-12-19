Poems and pictures celebrate Edinburgh

Aspects of Edinburgh is a book of poems which is seamlessly punctuated with delicate drawings by John Knight.

Through Conn’s words and Knight’s images, they manage to translate the feeling of Edinburgh onto paper.

Having spent two decades living in Glasgow, Conn observes the folk of Edinburgh with fresh eyes and notices things in a way locals may not.

Knight’s drawings, in both black and white and colour, give real life to this charming collection of poems.

Aspects of Edinburgh, by Stewart Conn and John Knight, published by Scotland Street Press,

£9.99

4 stars