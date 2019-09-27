Past and present collide in a thriller for teens

Sci-fi meets pre-history in Silver Skin, an epic adventure of a time-traveller, Rab, from the far future, who accidentally ends up in Skara Brae, Orkney during the Neolithic period.

Throughout this story aimed at teenagers, Lennon paints a vivd picture of the pre-historic landscape and allows the readers to travel back in time.

There is romance, humour and an element of the supernatural that keeps you on your toes. It subtly finds that spot where, while it is aimed at a young adult readership, it is mature and intriguing enough to pull in older readers too.

4 stars