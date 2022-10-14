Outlander author Diana Gabaldon in Inverness tomorrow

EDEN Court Theatre in Inverness will host Outlander creator Diana Gabaldon tomorrow for a special event organised by her fans.

Hundreds of fans have traveled to the Highland capital from throughout the world for tomorrow’s even, which was set up by local fan group Inverness Outlanders.

Gabaldon’s books and subsequent television series have boosted visitor numbers to the Highlands.

The number of people going to the Battle of Culloden visitors’ centre soared by more than 110% between 2014 and 2019, according to figures from VisitScotland.

Gabaldon is expected to speak about her inspirations, research, and love of Scotland.

The evening will be hosted by local historian and author Sarah Fraser.

It’s been a busy year for Gabaldon, who was in the line-up for this summer’s Edinburgh International Book Festival for the first time since 2014

She also received an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow this summer.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan was also presented with an honorary doctorate this year from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, where he learned to perform.

