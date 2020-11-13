Online bookshop helps local stores

AN ONLINE bookshop has raised more than £122,000 for local bookshops.

Bookshop.org donates most of its profits to bookshops, authors, and other groups involved in literature.

“By design, we give away over 75% of our profit margin to stores, publications, authors and others who make up the thriving, inspirational culture around books,” it said.

The company operates in the UK and the United States.

It also runs an affiliate programme through which affiliates receive 10% commisson on each sale, with another 10% going to independent bookshops.

