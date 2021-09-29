On the case after a man is wrongly executed for a murder

A Rattle of Bones is a murder mystery rooted in history.

In 1752 James of the Glen was executed for the murder of government man Colin Campbell.

So, when publicity comes to light claiming he was innocent and that his namesake James Stewart – who has been incarcerated for the last ten years for murder – has been wrongfully imprisoned, reporter Rebecca Connolly gets involved.

With the stunning backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, this book recounts a thrilling tale of injustice, murder and mystery.

A Rattle of Bones, by Douglas Skelton, published by Polygon, £8.99.