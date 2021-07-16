On the buses for a look back at Fife transport

Public transport is something that most of us see on a regular basis.

David Devoy is a devotee of buses, and his chronicles the independent bus operators that have been deployed in the Fife area in this book that will definitely grab enthusiasts of the transport.

Devoy knows his subject, having written several books on the buses which operated in different areas of Scotland.

Fife has always been a difficult place to reach and this was especially so before the opening of the Forth and Tay road bridges.

While historically most bus services were provided by W. Alexander & Sons after they acquired many small businesses from the 1920s onwards, independents survived by working mainly school and miners’ contracts.

However, de-regulation in the 1980s allowed a few to register stage services. Well-known names have included Rennie’s, Moffat’s, Williamson’s, Allison’s and, more recently, Bay Travel.

In Fife Independents, David Devoy draws on his wonderful collection of photographs from across the decades to explore the local bus scene from the 1960s to the present day.

Fife Independents, by David Devoy, published by Amberley Publishing, £14.99.