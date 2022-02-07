New crime thriller gets ready for release

A Scots crimewriter’s latest novel is set to be released next month.

The Blood Tide by Neil Lancaster, who lives in the Scottish Highlands, is publishing in hardback on March 31 with HQ Digital. This is the second stunning thriller in the incredible DS Max Craigie series – the first, Dead Man’s Grave, was longlisted for the 2021 McIlvanney Prize for Scottish Crime Book of the Year and received an array of praise across the press and media.

Neil’s profile within the crime community is also growing rapidly – in the past week he was listed as a ‘big-name author’ in the Daily Express, where he shared his favourite reads of 2021.

The Blood Tide was inspired by the UK government’s belief that, after Brexit, drug smugglers will focus on the west coast of Scotland, the most under-policed area in the UK.

In a remote sea loch on the west coast of Scotland, a fisherman vanishes without trace. His remains are never found.

A young man jumps from a bridge in Glasgow and falls to his death in the water below. DS Max Craigie uncovers evidence that links both victims. But if he can’t find out what cost them their lives, it won’t be long before more bodies turn up at the morgue…

Soon cracks start to appear in the investigation, and Max’s past hurtles back to haunt him. When his loved ones are threatened, he faces a terrifying choice: let the only man he ever feared walk free, or watch his closest friend die…

Neil Lancaster is the No.1 digital bestselling author of the Tom Novak series. He served as a military policeman in the RAF and worked as a detective for the Metropolitan Police, investigating serious crimes in the capital and beyond. As a covert policing specialist, he used a variety of tactics to obtain evidence against murderers, human traffickers, drug dealers and fraudsters.

He now writes crime and thriller novels and works as a broadcaster and commentator on true crime documentaries. He is a key expert on two Sky Crime TV series, Meet, Marry, Murder and Made for Murder.

The Blood Tide can be pre-ordered HERE.