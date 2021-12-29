Mysteries as people vanish on a Scots island

The fictional island of Bancree, a place inspired by the author’s trips to the Scottish isles, plays host to a story of mystery and intrigue about a teenage girl and a string of disappearances.

People aren’t only arriving on Bancree – they are disappearing too.

When a mysterious man and his daughter move into isolated Dog Cottage, Flora is curious. What could have brought these strangers to the island? The man is seductively handsome but radiates menace; and there’s something about his daughter Ailsa that Flo can’t help but feel drawn towards.

Reports of missing islanders fill the press and unnerve the community. When a body washes ashore, suspicion turns to the strange newcomers on Dog Rock.

Not just a standard missing-person mystery, Simon Sylvester weaves Scottish folklore throughout this enchanting tale to produce a thriller that will keep you guessing till the end.

The Visitors, by Simon Sylvester, published by Quercus, £16.99.

3 stars