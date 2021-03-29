Murder mystery in Inverness is a change

The Blood is Still is a crime thriller set in Inverness, a refreshing change from Glasgow or Edinburgh.

After a body clothed in 18th-century Highland dress is found on Culloden battlefield, young reporter Rebecca Connolly begins following the story, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead.

The author’s background as a journalist/investigator adds a layer of realism to a story featuring credible characters of real depth who demonstrate that the boundary between good and evil isn’t always clear.

The Blood is Still, by Douglas Skelton, published by Polygon-Birlinn, £8.99.

4 stars