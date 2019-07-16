Monsters and more in a book for the wee ones

For a child, there’s nothing scarier than a story with monsters – but they always lose in the end.

Lea Taylor has tapped into traditional Scots stories of our beasties, and written some new tales which will terrify and entertain children in equal measure.

With stories like The Greedy Trows of Orkney and Kelpie Capers, there are 17 short stories to be found within.

Sylvia Troon’s beautiful illustrations complete a wonderful publication.

Animals, Beasties and Monsters of Scotland, by Lea Taylor, published by The History Press, £9.99.