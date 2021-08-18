Mental health – from both sides of the table

Finding True North is an important book highlighting a topic that should be more widely discussed – mental health in adults.

Author Linda Gask, who trained in medicine in Edinburgh, spent her career working as a consultant psychiatrist while also battling with her own mental health struggles.

Gask’s wisdom and experience result in an insightful and often moving read.

Hearing about mental health from someone who has experienced both sides of the table is a unique and fascinating perspective.

Whether you are struggling with your own mental health or supporting someone who is, a lot can be taken away from this book.

Gask has created a brave and honest depiction of the realities of living with depression as an adult.

This book is a prime example of how finding your place can ultimately help you find yourself.

Finding True North, by Linda Gask, published by Sandstone, £8.99.