Marking Scottish Opera’s first half century

50 Years of Scottish Opera: A Celebration is a hefty but well put together coffee table book spanning half a century of Scottish Opera.

The book is, as you would expect, packed with fabulous photographs of the productions that have been put on over these five decades.

These are punctuated by quotes, anecdotes, memories and praise from over 80 people who have been associated with the company over the past five decades.

All-in-all, this is a nicely produced, if perhaps a little indulgent, guide to the company, the wonderful productions that they have put on over the years and all of the people who have been involved in the shows including performers, back stage staff and executives.

This is strictly one for opera buffs or those who have been involved with Scottish Opera over the years.

50 Years of Scottish Opera: A Celebration, edited by Ian Brook, published by Scottish Opera, £30.