Edinburgh’s Generation Z need a confidence boost
From healthy eating to fitness goals, this time of year is known for inspiring people to change something in their lives for the better.
With most resolutions relating to appearance, a study has almost a quarter (17%) of Edinburghers spend up to one hour per day feeling self-conscious about their looks – which equates to 106 days a year!
The research, commissioned by SmileDirectClub, the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles, noted that nationwide Gen Z spends a staggering 36 minutes per day (8.4 days per year) worrying about their looks, which is 44% higher than the national average (25 minutes).
Meanwhile, baby boomers (55+) feel the most confident above any generation, with 60% of boomers rating their self-esteem as six or higher on a scale of one to ten. 63% of respondents under the age of 55 are not so self-assured, rating their confidence as six or lower on the same scale.
Looking at specific features people in Edinburgh feel most self-conscious about, almost a third of those surveyed [30%] list their teeth as their biggest bugbear, followed by hair [23%], and their noses[16%]. Over half [56%] admit they tackle their insecurity by smiling with their mouth closed.
Top Things Edinburghers feel self-conscious about
Teeth [30%]
Hair [23%]
Nose [16%]
Smile [16%]
Facial hair [16%]
Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub, said: “It’s disheartening to learn how many people are struggling with their confidence and self-image on a day-to-day basis. Overcoming negative perceptions of ourselves is a vital step to transforming our lives and positively impacting our place in the world. SmileDirectClub is honoured to help people rediscover their confidence through affordable and convenient access to a straighter, brighter smile.”
Interestingly, the study revealed that more than a third [38%] said that smiling has the power to instantly make them feel better. Perhaps this is why 54% say they would smile back at a stranger, no matter how out of the ordinary or awkward the situation. Edinburghers also voted Julia Robert’s [32%] smile as their favourite, followed by Cheryl Cole [30%], Kylie Minogue [21%], Michelle Keegan [18%] and Holly Willoughby [14%].
However, with a smile, must come a frown; according to the survey, being told to smile more was highlighted as the number one thing to make somebody scowl [38%], closely followed by receiving the wrong takeaway [30%], looking at finances [27%], the Monday morning commute to work [18%] and their football team losing a game [16%].