Magical tales from ancient Scots mythology

The Old Grey Magician is a compilation of short stories featuring Fionn and his crowd of men (the Fianna) and his poet son, Ossian.

The Old Grey Magician is a mystical figure who frequently appears throughout Celtic mythology, often taking on different forms and shapeshifting.

This book is one of the first collections featuring a fascinating insight into the traditions of Scotland and the growth of verbal storytelling.

The Old Grey Magician by George W MacPherson, published by Luath, £7.99.

