Lost opportunities and a touching human story

From the very first page of this poetic novel, the reader can witness the story shimmer into life.

Writing simultaneously in Gaelic and English, Campbell evokes the haunting beauty of the Western Highlands in this romantic tale of chance encounters and missed moments.

When the narrator passes a girl on the staircase of a ferryboat, he doesn’t realise he will regret that lost opportunity until he meets her again in the same situation decades later.

A touching human story which really is wonderfully written.

The Girl on the Ferryboat, by Angus Peter Campbell, published by Luath Press, £12.99.