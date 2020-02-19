Live, love and laugh with Doddie Weir’s book

They say you shouldn’t laugh at your own jokes, but when you’re Doddie Weir this doesn’t apply.

There was barely a page which went by where I didn’t chuckle to myself.

A rugby legend and determined MND campaigner, Doddie has a wealth of life lessons to share.

Uplifting, sad, motivational, funny, and life-affirming, the book is an A-Z of one-liners, tales, mantras and mottos all showcasing Doddie’s trademark positive perspective on life and how to live it.

The World According to Doddie, by Doddie Weir, published by Black and White, £12.99.