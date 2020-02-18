Making waves with successful Scottish brands

The nation’s first floating hotel is to host a series of exclusive events celebrating Scotland’s exciting luxury brands who are making waves in the world.

For the debut event, they will welcome Kingdom Scotland and Pringle of Scotland aboard for an afternoon of decadence.

Attendees can take their place in Fingal’s ballroom where a sumptuous afternoon tea will be served, with Moët & Chandon Rosé Champagne.

Guest speakers are Imogen Russon-Taylor, founder of Scotland’s first perfume house Kingdom Scotland; and Allan Godfrey, head of knitwear from Pringle of Scotland, talk with host Kylie Reid, founder of EGG, about the journey of their brands and about the role that scent and textiles play in people’s overall wellbeing.

Attendees can browse a selection of products from both brands where an exclusive offer will be available for all attendees.

The event takes place on Friday, 27 March, from 12.30-4pm. The cost is £65 per person which includes entry into a prize draw to win one of three stunning prizes.

To secure a ticket for this exclusive event, contact the events team on events@fingal.co.uk or 0131 357 5000.

