Lin Anderson’s epic crime series returns in style

The Glasgow-based epic crime series, now fifteen instalments long, sees the return of Dr Rhona MacLeod and DS Michael McNab.

Forensic scientist MacLeod, is called upon when eleven-year-old Mary McIntyre’s body is discovered after vanishing 45 years previously.

Karen Marshall, Mary’s best friend, is still troubled by memories surrounding her disappearance and struggles to make sense of the past, but her resurfacing nightmares could be the key to identifying the killer.

Readers will not have had to have read the previous novels in the series to enjoy this installment.

The character development was intriguing, while the ever-thickening plot was captivating.

While the narrative did seem a little simplistic in the novel’s early stages, Anderson’s use of multiple narrators balances this out nicely, rendering it a gripping and enjoyable read.

The Innocent Dead, by Lin Anderson, published by Macmillan, £14.99.