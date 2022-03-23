Leaving it all behind in a bid to destress
In February 2019, award-winning writer Alex Roddie left his online life behind and headed for the highlands.
The constant bleeping of blue screens vying for his attention Alex Roddie – an outdoor writer, photographer and editor who lives in Lincolnshire – at breaking point.
Seeking headspace from his rising anxiety levels, he took on a 300-mile solo trek along the remote Cape Wrath Trail to Ardnamurchan Point.
This is a highly personal travelogue and an honest look at the importance of escaping the distractions of the 21st century.
It’s a heavy read, so leave this one for when you’re feeling strong.
It is certainly timely in this digital age.
The Farthest Shore, by Alex Roddie, published by Vertebrate, £14.95.