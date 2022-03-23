Paul McGann and the April issue in the Scottish Field podcast

Former Doctor Who star Paul McGann is the special guest in the 40th Scottish Field podcast.

The Withnail and I, Monocled Mutineer and Hornblower actor was in Scotland on Sunday, and he took time out to chat to Scottish Field about his love of silent film, as well as some of his work in Scotland.

He was a guest at Hippfest, the silent film festival in Bo’ness, to provide live narration for the closing film of the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival, ‘L’Homme du Large’ (1920).

Find out more about the cinema and the festival at www.hippodromecinema.co.uk

Also this week, chief sub editor Rosie Morton chats with our website editor Kenny Smith about our April issue, which is currently in shops, with a focus on Perthshire, including the Bad Girl Bakery and Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

This issue also features chats with writer Denise Mina and actress Maureen Beattie.

