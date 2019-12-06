How Scotland fared during the Cold War

A detailed examination of Scotland’s role during the period of the Cold War and the probable outcomes facing our nation had WWIII broken out.

Trevor Royle’s use of recently declassified official information and interviews with many of the key players at the time, make this a fascinating while occasionally unsettling journey into history.

Between the end of the Second World War and the collapse of Communism, confrontation with the Soviet Union was an everyday reality.

In response to this Scotland played a key role in the alliance’s forward maritime defence strategy, aimed at containing the Soviet threat from naval and air forces.

Royle has put together an account which reflects both the wider military and political contexts and the lasting impacts of the Cold War on Scotland as a whole.

Facing the Bear: Scotland and the Cold War, by Trevor Royal, published by Birlinn, £25.