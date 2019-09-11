Historic importance of the Honours of Scotland

Dating back to the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries Scotland’s crown jewels have survived a turbulent past on their journey to the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle, where they are currently on display.

Now the dramatic story of the Honours of Scotland and the Stone of Destiny has been updated and revised in this attractively presented book, to reflect the importance of these ancient symbols.

Opening with a scene of suspense, we are introduced to the priceless Honours – crown, sceptre and sword – as they are dramaticically rediscovered in 1818.

Locked away for over 100 years, it is with a sense of intense anticipation that a group of prominent Scottish gentlemen break open the great iron-bound oak chest in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle to uncover the precious regalia.

Chris Tabraham, archaeologist and historian, then treats the reader to a concise but detailed account of the creation of the Honours, the increased gravity of their significance over time and their endurance throughout troubled years in Scotland’s history.

Illustrated with 60 stunning photographs and images, the book takes us beyond the rediscovery, introducing additions made to the Honours, including the Lorne Jewels.

With its own fascinating past, a dedicated chapter reveals the drama behind The Stone of Destiny – one of Scotland’s most powerful icons.

The sandstone block, a constant feature in the inauguration ceremony of British Kings and Queens, has remained a bone of contention between Scotland and England, only returning to Edinburgh Castle in 1996 from Westminster Abbey, where it had resided for 700 years.

The survival of these symbols of Scottish identity and power has depended on the bravery of many Scots, their existence transcending that of individual kings and queens. Intriguing and informative, this lovely hardback edition ends with a list of the Scottish monarchs and a rundown of key royal sites to visit.

The Honours of Scotland, by Chris Tabraham, published by Historic Environment Scotland, £9.99