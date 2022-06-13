Guy Grieve shares adventures at Game Fair

SCOTTISH FIELD columnist Guy Grieve will be sharing stories from his adventures at next month’s Scottish Game Fair.

Grieve will take to the stage in the Hive tent at 6pm on Saturday 2 July to tell tales from his journeys through the wilderness and across the seas.

He will also be in conversation at 10.30am that day with author Cal Flyn, who has written about wildlife for Scottish Field, and whose new book – Islands of Abandonment – considers post-human landscapes.

Grieve will then be the host in the Hive tent on Sunday 3 July.

Other highlights in the Scottish Game Fair’s programme, entitled “Listen to the Land: Stories of our natural heritage – past, present, and future”, include Scottish Field editor Richard Bath in conversation with author and farmer Jamie Blackett, who will be speaking about his latest book, Land of Milk and Honey: Digressions of a Rural Dissident.

Their event takes place at 12:00 on Friday 1 July.

Louise Gray, who has written about food for Scottish Field and who penned The Ethical Carnivore about eating only meat from animals she had killed herself, is also one of the hosts for the events being held in the Hive tent.

The Scottish Game Fair takes place at Scone Palace near Perth on 1-3 July.

Don’t miss the book reviews in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.