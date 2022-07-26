Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers at the Fringe

THE Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers – a band made up of tartan noir authors – is preparing to play four shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The super group – which consists of Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid, Stuart Neville, and Luca Veste – play “songs about murder and death”.

Its covers include tracks by The Beatles, The Clash, The Jam, The Pretenders, and Elton John.

The Stand’s New Town Theatre is hosting the band at 9.15pm each night on 8-11 August, with tickets now on sale priced at £18 each.

“The band have rocked the stage at Glastonbury, blown the roof off The Queen’s Hall, and performed to international audiences from Reykjavik to Toronto,” explained Johnstone.

“The unlikely band formed at the House of Blues in New Orleans in 2016, when an open mic night at a crime-writing festival got out of hand.

“Fuelled by whisky, beer and distinctly murderous tendencies, the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers deliver the most rocking night out this side of a library.

“Murder on the dancefloor is guaranteed.”

