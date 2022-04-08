From Sheffield with love to Scotland’s islands

Despite living in Sheffield, author Richard Clubley’s love for the Scottish islands brings him north several times a year.

And in this book, he gives a passionate account of what makes these places so special and worth visiting.

He meets locals and learns a few realities of island life. He almost perished on Ailsa Craig, before finding fresh water dripping from the roof of a cave, but spends two idyllic nights alone on Mingulay, with a fabulous coal fire in a bothy. His passion for Scottish islands shines through every chapter.

It’s an absorbing read, where the writer’s enthusiasm will convince all readers to yearn for similar travel and adventure.

Scotland’s Islands, by Richard Clubley, published by Luath Press, £9.99.